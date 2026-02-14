Splendid Valentine’s Day forecast ahead of looming winter storm

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We're looking at mild conditions for Valentine's Day! If you're taking advantage of this splendid weather for a nice Valentine's Day date, here's a look at your temperatures throughout the day.

Highs stay a touch above average today, likely in the upper 70s to low 80s valley-wide.

Changes are on the way, though. Here's what we're tracking so far: Sunday stays dry, then rainfall chances pick up through the day on Monday.

The majority of precipitation locally looks to occur Monday afternoon, with decreasing chances through Tuesday. Another round is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday.

This system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall across Southern California, snow in our local mountains, gusty winds, and sharply cooler temperatures.

We are issuing a First Alert Weather Alert on Monday and Tuesday because of the potentially heavy rainfall. This weekend, conditions are very pleasant, but our temperatures cool and stay below average through the week once the storm arrives.

