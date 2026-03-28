Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Records still threatened this weekend before heat lets up next week

By
New
Published 5:09 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Records continue to be threatened in the Coachella Valley! Yesterday, we missed a record in Palm Springs by a degree, but several other spots, like Indio, Thermal, Big Bear, and Idyllwild all broke records. Triple-digit heat in Palm Springs lingers this weekend, which means we could see a couple more records fall.

Temperatures remain very warm through the day. Expect 80s for your breakfast and brunch plans, before we make it to the 90s for lunchtime! Evening temps likely stay in the 90s as sunset approaches, too.

Highs across the valley should be in the low 100s today.

Daily records for Saturday and Sunday stand at 100°F and 98°F, respectively. We're on pace to set some more records today in Palm Springs. A pattern shift is looming, though. Temperatures fall back down to seasonal by the middle of next week as we start to see cooler and breezier weather enter the picture to start the month of April!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.