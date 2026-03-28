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Local Forecast

Tracking a cooling trend next week

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New
Published 3:58 PM

This weekend is warm here in the valley with highs in the upper 90s/low triple-digits. It is also a bit cloudier outside today. Tomorrow will be just as warm, but a little bit sunnier. Tomorrow will also see slightly stronger evening winds.

In the coming days, an area of low pressure will move into our region. This will lead to a cooling trend for us here in the Coachella Valley. Expect some elevated evening winds for most days next week as temperatures cool. Also expect some cloudy conditions for at least the first half of next week.

It's warm this weekend, but cooler weather is in store for next week. Watch out for some elevated winds, but nothing overly strong. Highs will be in the 80s next week, with some cloudy conditions to boot.

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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