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Local Forecast

Moisture stays in place with temperatures near seasonal

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New
Published 3:52 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We're seeing a warming trend into the weekend as we approach the seasonal mark of 109°F, all as some lingering humidity sticks around.

Throughout Sunday, we'll still see some lingering moisture in our air. Dew points will stay in the mid 50s for most of the day. The good news here: it's *less humid* than it has been (especially compared to Thursday and Friday).

With the influx of monsoonal moisture becoming less potent, chances for rain in our local mountains has dropped significantly. For the valley, those chances are practically nonexistent for the rest of the weekend and early in the week. Doppler radar shows quiet skies over the valley – though it's a very different picture off to our east.

Temperatures look to be fairly seasonal. 109°F is what we expect in Palm Springs this time of year; highs look to be near that mark.

Temperatures stay fairly consistent for the next seven days. Additional moisture late in the week and into next weekend could raise T-storm chances again, but those chances look small right now.

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You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Gavin Nguyen

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