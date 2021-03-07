First Alert Weather Alert Day issued for approaching storm

Weather

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued Tuesday through Thursday because of an approaching storm.

This storm will first be felt in our local mountain communities. Heavy snow is possible above 4,500 ft. Localized amounts up to 20 inches are possible on the higher peaks in the San Bernardino and San Jacinto Mountains.

This storm system will bring areas of gusty winds for the Coachella Valley, high desert and through the pass.

A tenth to three-tenths of rain is possible for the desert Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures drop 10 to 15 degrees below average as this system moves through.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to update this story as the storm approaches.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!