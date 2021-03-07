Gusty winds felt ahead of approaching storm

Weather

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued Tuesday through Thursday because of an approaching storm system.

A low-pressure system is nearing the West Coast and will bring significant changes to the weather across the Golden State, the Coachella Valley included.

A Wind Advisory is up for the San Gorgonio Pass, covering parts of the Valley including Desert Hot Springs, through early Friday morning. Wind gusts in the pass have exceeded 50mph today, and it will remain gusty through the week.

Despite not all of the Coachella Valley being included in the advisory, gusts near 30 MPH can still be expected.

Beginning Tuesday evening, a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for heavy snow above 4,000 feet. Localized amounts of 20+ inches are possible on the highest peaks in the San Bernardino and San Jacinto Mountains.

The heaviest rain will accumulate west of the mountains. While light, 0.10"-0.30" of rain is possible for the desert Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures drop 10 to 15 degrees below average as this system moves inland.

