Tracking breezy winds to stick around with highs in the 80s by the weekend

An upper level system to the north will track south through Monday. Ahead of this incoming area of low pressure, onshore flow will increase. Gusty westerly winds will be tracked through early Tuesday with a slight change of some rain reaching areas west of the mountains overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The Coachella Valley, surrounding mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass will see a Wind Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, go into effect at 7 p.m. Monday and last through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Winds as of 1 p.m. through the San Gorgonio Pass have already exceeded 30 mph.

Winds will be westerly 25-35 mph with gusts reaching 55 mph and isolated gusts reaching up to 65 mph. Though the Wind Advisory is set to expire early in the morning Tuesday, the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas will remain breezy through Wednesday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range. There is a chance this advisory could get extended.

South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory through the same timeframe due to blowing sand and dust that could limit visibility for drivers and reduce air quality.

As for any chances of rain with this system, they will remain to the west. Local mountains could also see near 0.10" - 0.20" of rainfall through Tuesday morning. Snow levels will fall to 5,500 ft. by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will warm slightly Wednesday as winds shift offshore. The average high temperature for this time of year is 80°. By the weekend, highs on the valley floor will reach into the 80s.

