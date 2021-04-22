Areas of gusty winds continue; tracking another system arriving Monday

Weather

Winds have weakened a bit, but we're still dealing with some areas of gusty winds through tonight and into Friday morning. Strongest gusts will be through the pass, along the I-10 and in parts of the high desert.

Temperatures are slightly below average today with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Seasonal average for Palm Springs is 86°.

Temperatures warm into the weekend before another system moves in Sunday into Monday bringing cooler temperatures, more wind and the chance for some rain.