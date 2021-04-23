First Alert Weather Alert Day begins late Saturday through Monday morning for strong winds

Weather

Damaging winds return to the Valley with a vengeance late in the weekend. The potential for wind gusting to 60mph has prompted the News Channel 3 First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert Weather Alert Day Sunday through Monday morning.

A trough of low pressure to the north has brought rain to Northern California Saturday night and Sunday morning. This system is pushing south and will strengthen winds as it does so. This system will also be bringing a slight chance for valley rain, mountain snow, and cooler temperatures for a couple days.

Coinciding with this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Valley and surrounding lasting through 11 p.m. Sunday. Gusty winds will remain with us overnight Sunday into Monday as well.

Air quality will likely be impacted as well due to blowing sand and dust. Persons with respiratory difficulties should pay close attention to AQI levels through the weekend. A Windblown Dust Advisory has been issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District and lasts through Sunday for blowing sand and dust that can reduce air quality index levels to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups and lower.

Winds on Sunday will be followed by snow in the mountains above 6,000', with the potential for 1" to 2" of snowfall. Moderate showers from the Coastal plains to the mountains, with the mountain communities getting as much as 0.25 to 0.50" of rain. The Valley may is looking at a slight potential of light rain, looking less than 0.10" and closer to a couple hundredths of an inch.

Highs will significantly cooler than normal on Monday, in the 70s. Upper 70s remain for Tuesday before a ridge of high pressure brings significant warming to the region for the later end of the week. Temperatures by Thursday will hit the triple digits.

