Fourth of July Forecast

The Coachella Valley is on track to see temperatures well below normal for the Fourth of July holiday. Most valley cities will only feel temperatures at the lower end of the triple digits, spending most of the day in the 90s. Dry conditions continue for the start of this week.

Mild temperatures have been brought our way via a persistent pattern of onshore winds in the evenings. Tonight is no different. The strongest gusts will continue to impact the stretch of I-10 between Whitewater and Desert Hot Springs. Peak wind gusts in the east valley could be above 30 mph. Winds are expected to gradually weaken over the next several days.

High pressure kicks in by the middle of the week, sending temperatures back around and above normal by next weekend. Clear skies stick around, though we may flirt with some potential humidity by Wednesday. Not enough monsoonal moisture is anticipated to fuel isolated thunderstorms at this time, though it may render evaporative or swamp coolers less effective.