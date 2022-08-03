First Alert Weather Alert issued for Thursday ahead of potential storm

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday as showers and thunderstorms could potentially hit parts of the desert, possibly as early as the morning.

A FAWAD will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monsoonal moisture will give us an opportunity for thunderstorms on Thursday and as they form around the southern end of the Salton Sea, that could give rise to gusty winds and blowing sand and dust resulting from those storms.

Today dew points will remain in the 50s to near 60 but an increase is coming by tomorrow.

Moisture dries out a bit Friday but returns into the weekend, so off-and-on periods of humidity and storm potential through the weekend.

