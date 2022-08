Today dew points will remain in the 50s to near 60 but an increase is coming by tomorrow.

Yesterday we topped out at 110, today should only be modestly cooler with a little bit of cloud cover sliding up from the South.

Tomorrow showers and thunderstorms are back on the menu, with some forecast data indicating storms as early as the morning.

Humidity will be off and on through the weekend and into next week, with highs hovering near 105.