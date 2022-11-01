Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent.

Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain gusty through early Thursday.

There's a chance of scattered showers, along with snow above 6,000 feet as cold air descends upon SoCal.

Highs will drop from the 80s into the 60s over a two day period, with a nice recovery heading into the weekend.