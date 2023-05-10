First Alert Weather Alert continues today as winds cause travel issues

A cold front moving through the Valley has prompted at least one road closure in Palm Springs because of blowing sand and dust. Indian Canyon at the Wash is presently barricaded.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until noon, as does a Wind Blown Dust Advisory issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Winds will remain gusty through the evening hours, even after the Wind Advisory expires at Noon.

Winds ease heading into weekend, but highs climb into the triple digits for the next several days.