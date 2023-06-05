First Alert Weather Alert for gusty winds this evening

Skip to Content
Winds will ramp up into the evening hours so the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert from 4 p.m. until Midnight.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. for areas of Imperial County including the entire Salton Sea.

An area of low pressure along the coast is encouraging those winds as it moves closer throughout the day.

Windspeeds are likely to reach over 40 m.p.h., namely in wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio pass, in the evening hours.

Calmer, cooler and drier conditions are expected by Tuesday.

Highs will remain in the 90s through the week.

