Winds prompt First Alert Weather Alert tonight

Gusty winds return to the forecast with a First Alert Weather Alert in place from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

An area of low pressure is enhancing surface winds tonight into early tomorrow, so expect powerful winds overnight.

Winds speeds could reach 40 m.p.h., with gust to 55 m.p.h. in the windier spots.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the same time period, coinciding with our First Alert Weather Alert.

Winds will ease into midweek, with highs starting to climb. Expect highs well into the triple digits, nearing 115 degrees by the weekend.