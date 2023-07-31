Thunderstorm chances increase today

Outflow from a nearby thunderstorm in Imperial County created a large area of blowing dust early this morning. A Dust Advisory is in effect for the valley due to the hazards presented by these dusty and gusty conditions until 5 a.m.

The chance of thunderstorm activity, namely in high elevation areas, increases after 11 a.m. this morning. Rainfall is most likely to impact mountain and high desert communities although some light rainfall could drift onto the valley floor.

Conditions will remain humid as dew points stay in the 60s and 70s due to the influx of monsoonal moisture. Swamp or evaporative coolers will not be as effective due to the high humidity.

The chance of thunderstorms linger into Tuesday before the atmosphere begins to dry out. Drier and warmer-than-average conditions are expected by the end of the work week.