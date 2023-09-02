Isolated storm chances remain for Saturday

Monsoonal thunderstorms brought heavy rainfall and flooding to the valley on Friday.

Here is a look at Friday's rainfall totals:

Conditions look to be calmer for Saturday but isolated thunderstorms are still a possibility as monsoonal moisture remains in the atmosphere.

This monsoonal moisture paired with daytime heating could heighten isolated thunderstorm chances after 11 a.m.

Drier conditions are expected for Sunday as a trough of low pressure begins to push towards the east. This shifting low pressure system is also likely to usher in gusty onshore winds to close out the week.

Temperatures are expected to remain cooler-than-normal through Labor Day weekend into the middle of the work week. Seasonable conditions are expected to return near the end of the week as high pressure moves in.