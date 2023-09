Today will be the warmest day of the week, matching yesterday's high of 104.

A Windblown Dust Advisory remains in effect until 8 this morning, but gustier winds will return heading into tomorrow evening.

Winds tomorrow evening will climb into the 25-30 m.p.h. range in parts of the region.

Those gusty winds will drop daytime highs significantly by the weekend, with temps in the 80s into early next week.