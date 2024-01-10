Gusty winds prompt a First Alert Weather Alert from this evening through Thursday morning

Gusty, potentially damaging winds will move into the region later today, prompting the First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert Weather Alert from this evening until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories pepper the region from this afternoon through tomorrow morning, including a Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley from 6 p.m. this evening until 10 a.m.

A quick moving trough of low pressure will slide through in the overnight hours, enhancing winds and keeping temps cooler than normal through Friday.

Wind speeds on the Valley floor are likely to reach 30 m.p.h. or stronger overnight, so bring down those patio umbrellas and stow lightweight objects until the storm passes. We could also see blowing sand and dust, making travel on local roads difficult thanks to reduced visibility. Winds ease tomorrow afternoon and highs start to climb closer to normal by the weekend.