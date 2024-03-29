First Alert Weather Alert as weekend storm approaches

A deepening area of low pressure will bring gusty winds this afternoon, along with rain and snow Saturday and Sunday before clearing the region Monday.

The posted Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Coachella Valley from 2 this afternoon until 11 p.m.

A Flood Watch will also be in effect for much of the weekend as significant rain moves through the region. The Flood Watch covers areas from our local mountains all the way to the Coast.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect through Sunday evening (likely to be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning) as heavy snow is expected above 6,000 feet, but the snowline is likely to drop down as low as 4,500 feet.

Rainfall totals by late Sunday could be as high as 0.50" in the Valley, with heavier totals in the West Valley locations.

Heaviest rainfall is expected from mid-morning through late afternoon Saturday with addition rainfall early Sunday morning.

Mountain snowfall will be significant, with chain control likely above 5,000 feet. As much as 2 feet of snow is forecast for areas above 7,000 feet.

The First Alert Weather Alert remains in effect through Sunday evening, with a small chance of showers into Monday before the storm clears the region.