Valley locals, residents escape rain for Palm Springs Aerial Tramway snow

As half an inch to an inch of rain are set to hit the Coachella Valley floor, residents and tourists are escaping the wet weather for a winter wonderland atop the San Jacinto Mountains.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway camera already shows snow topping the mountain's trees.

Tonight, hear from those who have made the trip and why the tram says this is one of their busiest times.

To watch tram's winter weather conditions, visit: https://pstramway.com/tram-cam/