First Alert Weather Alert Day: Scattered Showers, Gusty Winds, Dropping Snow Levels Overnight to Saturday AM

A significant weather system is moving into the region, bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and the possibility of mountain snow and light rain.

As an upper-level trough approaches, low clouds have already developed across Southern California, extending into parts of the inland valleys. Showers are expected to taper off by Friday evening for our neighbors to the north, but linger slightly longer over areas south of the Coachella valley like San Diego County into Saturday afternoon as the flow turns more northwesterly.

Here's why the News Channel 3 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day starting Thursday night:

Wind and Gusts: While a Wind Advisory is posted for areas like Barstow, Palm Springs itself is not under that advisory. However, gusty winds will start this evening and persist through Friday, with wind gusts possibly exceeding 35 MPH, especially in mountain and desert areas.

Temperature Drop : As the low-pressure system moves southward, temperatures will drop significantly. Highs in Palm Springs are expected to fall from near 80°F today to the upper 60s by Friday and Saturday.

: As the low-pressure system moves southward, temperatures will drop significantly. Highs in Palm Springs are expected to fall from near 80°F today to the upper 60s by Friday and Saturday. Rain and Snow: The chance of rain is minimal but will mostly impact the western Coachella Valley and mountain communities. Spotty showers could develop overnight and into early Friday. In the mountains above 5,500 feet, snowfall is expected, with 1 to 3 inches possible, and possibly more at higher elevations. Snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet by Friday night, which could lead to light snow accumulations in those areas as well.

Mountain Conditions: Temperatures in the mountains will drop significantly, with highs expected to reach the 30s and 40s. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains above 5,500 feet, where significant snow accumulation is possible.

By Sunday, the system's on it's way out and we'll begin drying out, however our brief cool spell will linger through Monday.

Looking ahead, there is some potential for Santa Ana winds to develop next week, but the exact timing it still a bit uncertain.