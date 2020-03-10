Flood Advisory issued March 10 at 8:39PM MST until March 11 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Western La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 1230 AM MST/1230 AM PDT/.

* At 837 PM MST/837 PM PDT/, local law enforcement reported minor

flooding of local roads in the area including US-95 and State

Route 78. Up to one half inch of rain has already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Blythe Airport, Ripley and East

Blythe.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.