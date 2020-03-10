Flood Advisory issued March 10 at 8:39PM MST until March 11 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Western La Paz County in west central Arizona…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 1230 AM MST/1230 AM PDT/.
* At 837 PM MST/837 PM PDT/, local law enforcement reported minor
flooding of local roads in the area including US-95 and State
Route 78. Up to one half inch of rain has already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Blythe Airport, Ripley and East
Blythe.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Comments