Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 12:59PM PDT until March 12 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 1254 PM PDT, NWS weather radar indicated widespread rainfall

and isolated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the lower

Coachella Valley. Storms are slowly moving northward. Rainfall

rates of 0.25 to 0.50 inches per hour are occurring. Thunderstorms

will produce up to 0.60 inches per hour. This will cause dangerous

flash flooding to creeks and low lying areas. Roadways will have

significant ponding of water. Interstate 10 could be affected by

flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Indio, Palm Springs, Coachella, southeastern Anza, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, southeastern Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74

Between Anza And Palm Desert and Thermal.