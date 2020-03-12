Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 1:32PM PDT until March 12 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 131 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Box Canyon Road and North Shore.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.