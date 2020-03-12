Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 2:22PM PDT until March 12 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
North central Orange County in southwestern California…
* Until 515 PM PDT.
* At 219 PM PDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated
widespread heavy rain across the northern Inland Empire and
extending into northern Orange County. Rainfall rates of 0.50 inch
per hour are common. Since this is widespread it will create
dangerous flash flooding to drainage channels and normally dry
creeks. Ponding on roadways, low lying areas and intersections
could be significant. Driving will be dangerous. When flooded turn
around don’t drown.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Anaheim, Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley,
Ontario, Corona, Orange, Fullerton and Rialto.
