Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 2:22PM PDT until March 12 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

North central Orange County in southwestern California…

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 219 PM PDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated

widespread heavy rain across the northern Inland Empire and

extending into northern Orange County. Rainfall rates of 0.50 inch

per hour are common. Since this is widespread it will create

dangerous flash flooding to drainage channels and normally dry

creeks. Ponding on roadways, low lying areas and intersections

could be significant. Driving will be dangerous. When flooded turn

around don’t drown.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Anaheim, Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley,

Ontario, Corona, Orange, Fullerton and Rialto.