Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 2:45PM PDT until March 12 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Imperial County in southeastern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 645 PM PDT.
* At 244 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Numerous roads through the area are
becoming impassible.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland,
Bombay Beach, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Calipatria,
Slab City, Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Alamorio, Seeley and
Wiest.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
