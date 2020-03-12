Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 2:54PM PDT until March 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 253 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Twentynine Palms and across the Morongo Basin area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine

Palms Airport, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree, Morongo

Valley and Pioneertown.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.