Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 3:17PM PDT until March 12 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 311 PM PDT, heavy rainfall continues near Indio but beginning to

taper off over the lower Coachella Valley. Significant flooding will

continue with runoff into the Whitewater river. Up to an inch of

rainfall has occurred in the valley and reports of flooded roads.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Indio, Palm Springs, Coachella, southeastern Anza, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, southeastern Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74

Between Anza And Palm Desert and Thermal.