Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 3:26PM PDT until March 12 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 630 PM PDT.

* At 323 PM PDT, law enforcement reported roadway flooding along

Highway 62 near Vidal Junction where a vehicle is reportedly stuck

in the roadway. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Big River, Earp and Vidal Junction.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.