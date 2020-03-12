Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 3:42PM MST until March 12 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West central La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 745 PM MST/745 PM PDT/.

* At 341 PM MST/341 PM PDT/, law enforcement reported heavy rain

falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is already

occurring along highway 95.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blythe.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.