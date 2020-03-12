Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 3:43PM PDT until March 12 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 343 PM PDT, law enforcement reported minor flooding occurring
along Box Canyon Road.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash
flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chiriaco Summit and North Shore.
Affected washes and roadways include Cottonwood Springs Road south
entrance JTNP and Box Canyon Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.