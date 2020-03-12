Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 3:43PM PDT until March 12 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 343 PM PDT, law enforcement reported minor flooding occurring

along Box Canyon Road.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chiriaco Summit and North Shore.

Affected washes and roadways include Cottonwood Springs Road south

entrance JTNP and Box Canyon Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.