Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 4:00PM PDT until March 12 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Over one inch of rain has already
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, and
many roads are becoming impassible.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash
flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland,
Bombay Beach, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Calipatria, Slab
City, Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Alamorio, Seeley and Wiest.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.