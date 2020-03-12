Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 4:07PM PDT until March 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 800 PM PDT/800 PM MST/.

* At 403 PM PDT/403 PM MST/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across eastern San Bernardino County and

southwestern Mohave County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Needles,

Three Dunes Campground, Desert Hills, Black Meadow Landing

Campground, Amboy, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95

And I-40, Mesquite Creek, Cattail Cove State Park, Arizona Village,

Essex and Willow Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.