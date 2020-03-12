Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 4:23PM PDT until March 12 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 830 PM PDT.
* At 422 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. This includes state route 78.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Palo Verde, Blythe Airport, Ripley,
East Blythe and Glamis.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments