Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 4:32PM PDT until March 12 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 426 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the Barstow-Daggett area. Law enforcement has

reported water along the Outlet Center Dr and Interstate 15 off-

ramp. Continued moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over the

next few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Barstow, Daggett, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Afton

Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Owl Canyon Campground, Hwy 247

Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Lenwood and Nebo Center.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.