Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 4:51PM PDT until March 12 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 745 PM PDT.

* At 447 PM PDT, NWS radar depicts widespread rain across the High Deserts

and rates up to 0.5 inches per hour. This will cause flash flooding and

additional flooding to low lying roads and intersections. The heavier rain

may produce dangerous flooding to the High Deserts. Already low lying

flooding has occurred from rainfall this afternoon. Dry creek may overflow

their banks.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, I-15 Between

Victorville And Barstow, Adelanto, Pinon Hills, El Mirage, Hwy 247

Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow and Hwy 173 Between Lake

Arrowhead And Hesperia.