Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 4:51PM PDT until March 12 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 745 PM PDT.
* At 447 PM PDT, NWS radar depicts widespread rain across the High Deserts
and rates up to 0.5 inches per hour. This will cause flash flooding and
additional flooding to low lying roads and intersections. The heavier rain
may produce dangerous flooding to the High Deserts. Already low lying
flooding has occurred from rainfall this afternoon. Dry creek may overflow
their banks.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, I-15 Between
Victorville And Barstow, Adelanto, Pinon Hills, El Mirage, Hwy 247
Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow and Hwy 173 Between Lake
Arrowhead And Hesperia.
