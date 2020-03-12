Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 5:15PM PDT until March 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 510 PM PDT/510 PM MST/, trained weather spotters reported flash
flooding in Lake Havasu City along London Bridge Rd near Paseo del
Sol Ave. Spotter reports one to one and half feet of fast moving
water moving across the roadway. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash
flooding.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Needles,
Three Dunes Campground, Desert Hills, Black Meadow Landing
Campground, Amboy, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95
And I-40, Mesquite Creek, Cattail Cove State Park, Arizona Village,
Essex and Willow Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.