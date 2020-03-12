Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 5:17PM PDT until March 12 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 516 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Over one inch of rain has already

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,

especially along highway 78.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Palo Verde, Blythe Airport, Ripley,

East Blythe and Glamis.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.