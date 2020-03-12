Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 5:38PM MST until March 12 at 8:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 538 PM MST/538 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Parker, Blythe, Quartzsite, Buckskin Mountain Park, Parker Dam,

Ehrenberg and Poston.

Affected washes and roadways include Cienega Springs Road and

Riverside Drive and Hwy 95 north of Quartzsite.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.