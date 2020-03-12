Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 5:45PM MST until March 12 at 9:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 945 PM MST/945 PM PDT/.

* At 544 PM MST/544 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Palo Verde and Ehrenberg.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.