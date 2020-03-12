Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 6:01PM MST until March 12 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 601 PM MST/601 PM PDT/, law enforcement reported flooding along

highway 95 north of Blythe.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blythe.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.