Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 6:23PM PDT until March 12 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 622 PM PDT, law enforcement reported flash flooding occurring

along highway 78. Parts of the road have been damaged and a vehicle

has been swept away. Over one inch of rain has already fallen.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Palo Verde, Blythe Airport, Ripley,

East Blythe and Glamis.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.