Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 6:23PM PDT until March 12 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 622 PM PDT, law enforcement reported flash flooding occurring
along highway 78. Parts of the road have been damaged and a vehicle
has been swept away. Over one inch of rain has already fallen.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash
flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Palo Verde, Blythe Airport, Ripley,
East Blythe and Glamis.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.