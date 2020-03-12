Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 6:24PM PDT until March 12 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 622 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned
area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, I-15 Between
Victorville And Barstow, Adelanto, Pinon Hills, El Mirage, Hwy 247
Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow and Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead
And Hesperia.
Heavy rain will taper off across the warned area within the hour.
Any flooded out roads and streets will slowly improve later this
evening.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.