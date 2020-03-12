Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 6:24PM PDT until March 12 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 622 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned

area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, I-15 Between

Victorville And Barstow, Adelanto, Pinon Hills, El Mirage, Hwy 247

Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow and Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead

And Hesperia.

Heavy rain will taper off across the warned area within the hour.

Any flooded out roads and streets will slowly improve later this

evening.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.