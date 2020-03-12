Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 6:53PM PDT until March 12 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 649 PM PDT, trained weather spotters reported nearly an inch of
rain has fallen in the past hour. Heavy rain is occurring from
Barstow westward along Highway 58 to the county line. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash
flooding.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Barstow, Daggett, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Afton Canyon
Campground, Newberry Springs, Owl Canyon Campground, Hwy 247 Between
Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Lenwood and Nebo Center.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.