Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 7:58PM MST until March 12 at 9:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 758 PM MST/758 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
have ended across the warned area. However, over one inch of rain
has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash
flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Palo Verde and Ehrenberg.
Affected washes and roadways include Rainbow Acres Subdivision and
Tyson Wash at La Paz Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.