Flash Flood Warning issued March 12 at 7:58PM MST until March 12 at 9:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 758 PM MST/758 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

have ended across the warned area. However, over one inch of rain

has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Palo Verde and Ehrenberg.

Affected washes and roadways include Rainbow Acres Subdivision and

Tyson Wash at La Paz Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.