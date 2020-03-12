Flood Advisory issued March 12 at 10:01AM PDT until March 12 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
Eastern San Diego County in southwestern California…
* Until 400 PM PDT Thursday.
* At 956 AM PDT, NWS doppler radar indicated more rain moving into
the deserts and mountains. The rain will be heavy at times with
isolated thunderstorms. During the early morning, this region has
received 0.30 to 0.70 inches of rain on the desert side and
additional rainfall 0.30 to 0.60 inches throgh 2 pm will cause
small streams and creeks as well as low lying areas to flood.
Rainfall rates of 0.1 to 0.3 inches per hour are expected.
* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…
Southern Indio, southeastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Borrego
Springs, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, I-8 Between Pine Valley And
Boulevard, I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line, Hwy 78
Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Mount Laguna and Hwy 78 Between
Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments