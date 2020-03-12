Flood Advisory issued March 12 at 10:39AM PDT until March 12 at 1:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Diego County in southwestern California…

Orange County in southwestern California…

* Until 130 PM PDT.

* At 1035 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated widespread rain moving

across the coastal and valley areas of Orange and San Diego

County. Rainfall rates of 0.15 to 0.30 inches per hour are common

with the heavier showers. Rainfall should continue through midday

in most areas causing urban and small stream flooding. Low lying

areas will have ponding of water on roadways and intersections. An

isolated thunderstorm could produce rates up to 0.50 per hour. The

rainfall is moving quickly south to north.

* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…

Santa Ana, Chula Vista, Irvine, Oceanside, Orange, Costa Mesa,

Carlsbad, Temecula, El Cajon and Vista.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.