Flood Advisory issued March 12 at 12:31PM PDT until March 12 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
Orange County in southwestern California…
* Until 630 PM PDT.
* At 1227 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated rainfall increasing across
the Inland Empire, Coachella Valley and then spilling across
northern Orange County. This region will see persistent rainfall,
heavy at times this afternoon. Rainfall rates of 0.2 to 0.3 inches
per hour with up to 0.50 per hour in heavier storms. Isolated
thunderstorms are also expected. This rainfall will cause urban
flooding to low lying areas and ponding on roadways. Small streams
and creeks will have rapid water flow and possible flooding.
* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…
Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana,
Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove and Ontario.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
