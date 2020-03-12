Flood Advisory issued March 12 at 12:31PM PDT until March 12 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

Orange County in southwestern California…

* Until 630 PM PDT.

* At 1227 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated rainfall increasing across

the Inland Empire, Coachella Valley and then spilling across

northern Orange County. This region will see persistent rainfall,

heavy at times this afternoon. Rainfall rates of 0.2 to 0.3 inches

per hour with up to 0.50 per hour in heavier storms. Isolated

thunderstorms are also expected. This rainfall will cause urban

flooding to low lying areas and ponding on roadways. Small streams

and creeks will have rapid water flow and possible flooding.

* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana,

Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove and Ontario.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.